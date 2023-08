Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will aim to invest $3-4 billion in green hydrogen projects, along with its joint venture (JV) partners, said a senior executive from the company. These investments are planned over three to five years, depending on cost economics.

The engineering conglomerate is also in talks to acquire the Nuclear Power Corporation of India’s (NPCIL’s) share in one of its forging JV companies for a consideration of Rs. 100-150 crore.