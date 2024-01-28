Sensex (    %)
                        
Large shareholders to seek Zee Ent board views on future action plan

Share prices of Zee nosedived after collapse of its merger agreement with Sony Pictures Networks

Zee
Zee (Bloomberg)

Dev ChatterjeeSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Alarmed by its falling share prices, large shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises are planning to seek the views of the company's board on the future plans of the Indian media conglomerate. The shareholders may also ask Zee to call an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to elect new directors to steer the company if they are not satisfied with its future plans.

An institutional source said the action will be taken as early as next week and the move was triggered by the company's share price crash. The share prices of Zee nosedived sharply after the collapse of

Topics : Zee Entertainment Enterprises board of directors shareholder value Companies

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

