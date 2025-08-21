Lava International in talks with PE funds to raise ₹500-600 crore

Lava International, India’s only home grown smartphone brand, is close to raising ₹500-600 crore from private equity investors via stake sale of 10-15 per cent, two people aware of the development said. The Noida-headquartered company’s initial public offering(IPO), which was planned for FY 26 earlier, has now been pushed to financial year 2027, one of the people said.

“Talks are on with two Indian and one US-based private equity investor. Due diligence is going on, and it is likely to be concluded within next three to four months,” the first person aware of the