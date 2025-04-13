Lemon Tree Hotels likely to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels in 2026

Lemon Tree Hotels may list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels next year in an effort to become a debt-free company.

According to a source in the know, the listing of Fleur Hotels would take place sometime next year. The company had a consolidated debt of Rs 1,760 crore as of December 2024, with its standalone debt at Rs 300 crore, Kapil Sharma, chief financial officer, Lemon Tree Hotels, told analysts during the company’s earnings call for the third quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q3FY25).

Patanjali Keswani, chairman and managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels, also said in the Q3FY25 earnings call