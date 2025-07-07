Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

All five bids for Jaiprakash hinge on Supreme Court ruling over 1,000-hectare Yeida land; lenders prefer cash-heavy offers with Adani seen as current frontrunner

Creditors’ total admitted claims against Jaiprakash Associates stand at over ₹59,000 crore. In all current offers, banks will face a haircut of up to 79 per cent.

Ruchika ChitravanshiDev Chatterjee New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates is in the final phase of assessing resolution plans from five shortlisted bidders, with lenders prioritising upfront cash and urging bidders to sweeten their offers. In meetings held on Monday between lenders and bidders, discussions focused on the structure and funding of the proposed resolution plans.
 
However, all bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case concerning Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida. In March, the Allahabad High Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (Yeida’s) decision to cancel the land allotment. The matter is now
