Lenders urge bidders to sweeten Jaiprakash offers amid legal overhang

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates is in the final phase of assessing resolution plans from five shortlisted bidders, with lenders prioritising upfront cash and urging bidders to sweeten their offers. In meetings held on Monday between lenders and bidders, discussions focused on the structure and funding of the proposed resolution plans.

However, all bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case concerning Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida. In March, the Allahabad High Court upheld the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (Yeida’s) decision to cancel the land allotment. The matter is now