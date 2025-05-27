Lenders plan fresh auction of defunct airline Go First's Thane land

Financial creditors to defunct airline Go First are set to auction by next month its land parcels in Thane to recover dues of around ₹2,000 crore.

These land plots, to be auctioned for a third time, are collateral for loan exposures.

“The lenders are in talks with reputed builders who have shown an interest in acquiring the Thane land asset, which enhances the prospects for full recovery. Additionally, there are arbitration proceedings going on in Singapore and some other countries related to the contractual disputes with engine suppliers. These arbitration outcomes could potentially support the resolution process further,” said a