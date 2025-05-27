Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lenders plan fresh auction of defunct airline Go First's Thane land

Lenders plan fresh auction of defunct airline Go First's Thane land

The official added the lenders were considering a relaxation of some eligibility criteria because the existing rules had made it difficult to sell the land parcels

Go First
Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are some of the secured creditors to the airline, with admitted claims of ₹1,934 crore, ₹1,744 crore, and ₹75 crore, respectively. | Photo: Reuters

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Financial creditors to defunct airline Go First are set to auction by next month its land parcels in Thane to recover dues of around ₹2,000 crore.
  These land plots, to be auctioned for a third time, are collateral for loan exposures.
  “The lenders are in talks with reputed builders who have shown an interest in acquiring the Thane land asset, which enhances the prospects for full recovery. Additionally, there are arbitration proceedings going on in Singapore and some other countries related to the contractual disputes with engine suppliers. These arbitration outcomes could potentially support the resolution process further,” said a
