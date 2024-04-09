Sensex (    %)
                             
Lenders to invite bids for Hiranmaye Energy in the next few weeks

BHEL had petitioned to halt the insolvency process of the project, citing its pending dues emerging from an arbitral award

Photo: Reuters

Ruchika ChitravanshiShreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal-based Hiranmaye Energy, which went into insolvency proceedings in January this year, is hoping to tide over initial differences among certain creditors to kickstart the resolution process soon.

The lenders of Hiranmaye Energy Limited (HEL) would be inviting bids for the beleaguered thermal power company in the next few weeks, sources said. The total debt of the thermal power company is to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. The company was admitted into insolvency on a petition filed by the state-owned non-banking financial company Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC Ltd).

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in March had

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

