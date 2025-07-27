Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eyewear unicorn Lenskart gets shareholder approval for $1 billion IPO

Lenskart secures shareholder approval to raise $250 million through a fresh share issue, paving the way for a $1 billion IPO, as it joins the wave of tech unicorns preparing to go public in 2025

Photo: Bloomberg
Lenskart's move comes as the $5 billion company—recently marked up to $6.1 billion by Fidelity—seeks to capitalize on robust growth in India's retail market. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Eyewear unicorn Lenskart secured shareholder approval to raise $250 million through a fresh share issue, setting the stage for a public offering that could reach $1 billion, including existing investor sales, according to sources.
 
The company plans to file its prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) soon, joining a wave of technology startups including trading platform Groww, e-commerce firm Meesho, and education company PhysicsWallah, all preparing to go public in 2025.
 
Lenskart's move comes as the $5 billion company—recently marked up to $6.1 billion by Fidelity—seeks to capitalize on robust growth in India's retail
