Eyewear unicorn Lenskart gets shareholder approval for $1 billion IPO

Eyewear unicorn Lenskart secured shareholder approval to raise $250 million through a fresh share issue, setting the stage for a public offering that could reach $1 billion, including existing investor sales, according to sources.

The company plans to file its prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) soon, joining a wave of technology startups including trading platform Groww, e-commerce firm Meesho, and education company PhysicsWallah, all preparing to go public in 2025.

Lenskart's move comes as the $5 billion company—recently marked up to $6.1 billion by Fidelity—seeks to capitalize on robust growth in India's retail