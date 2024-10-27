LIC eyes entry into bond forward rate agreement market by end of FY25

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurer, is set to enter the bond forward rate agreement (FRA) market by the end of the current financial year (FY25). This move aims to mitigate risks in its non-participatory (non-par) segment, according to two sources familiar with the development.

“We have not undertaken trades yet in bond FRA; we are still in the process. But we should mostly be ready and start trading by the end of this financial year (FY25),” a source close to the development said.

The move comes as the interest rate cycle is set to