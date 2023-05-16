close

LIC presents a sorry scorecard 1 year after listing; Mcap ranking slips

Underperforms Sensex by 54%; Mcap ranking slips from 5 to 13

Samie Modak
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which completed one year of its listing on Tuesday, presents a sorry scorecard as far as its stock market performance goes. In the past one year, shares of the insurance behemoth giant have underperformed the market by 54 per cent. Shares of LIC are down 40 per cent over their issue price of Rs 949 to Rs 567.

The Sensex in the past one year has risen 14 per cent.

The stock price fall has led to market cap erosion of Rs 2.4 trillion. At the IPO price, LIC was valued at Rs 6 trillion, while currently its market value is less than Rs 3.6 trillion. At the time of listing, it was the country’s fifth most valued company behind Reliance, TCS, HDFC Bank and Infosys. Its mcap ranking now stands at 13, behind Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.
LIC’s Rs 20,500-crore IPO, the country’s largest ever, had attracted the highest-ever 6.1 million applications, bulk of it from small investors and policyholders. However, LIC’s poor showing post-listing has seen small investors lose interest, with its retail investor count dropping by nearly 700,000 in just five quarters.

Topics : LIC IPO LIC results

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

