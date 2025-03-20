Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lighthouse Canton plans $150-$200 mn second VC fund, eyes India growth

This comes after closing its first VC equity fund at $50 million and an ongoing second close for its $75 million venture debt fund

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.
The firm has been active in India’s venture ecosystem, with its venture equity fund investing in Series A and pre-Series A startups and its venture debt fund targeting growth-stage companies. | Representative Picture

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Lighthouse Canton, a Singapore-based investment firm with a presence in asset management, wealth management, and investment banking, expects its second venture capital (VC) fund to be between $150-$200 million but is not looking to raise it immediately.
 
“Our second fund probably would be $150-$200 million. We don’t want to go and raise a very sizeable fund because, at the end of the day, deployment becomes an issue. So, we want to pace ourselves back,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton. “The market has to be mature enough for that asset class to be able to take more.”
