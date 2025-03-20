Lighthouse Canton plans $150-$200 mn second VC fund, eyes India growth

Lighthouse Canton, a Singapore-based investment firm with a presence in asset management, wealth management, and investment banking, expects its second venture capital (VC) fund to be between $150-$200 million but is not looking to raise it immediately.

“Our second fund probably would be $150-$200 million. We don’t want to go and raise a very sizeable fund because, at the end of the day, deployment becomes an issue. So, we want to pace ourselves back,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, group chief executive officer, Lighthouse Canton. “The market has to be mature enough for that asset class to be able to take more.”