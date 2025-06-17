L&T sees strong growth despite global uncertainty, conflict, supply shocks

Despite global uncertainty due to ongoing wars and supply chain disruptions, consistent order inflows from the Middle East region and rapid infrastructure investments in India are driving L&T’s growth, its Chairman and Managing Director, S.N. Subrahmanyan, said at the company’s 80th Annual General Meeting, conducted online here today.

“In India, strong government spending on infrastructure and rising private investment in sectors like energy transition, data centres, semiconductors and healthcare signal positive momentum,” the chairman said.

“Despite global uncertainty, your company delivered strong growth across key performance metrics. Group order inflows for the year reached ₹3.57 lakh crore, up 18 per