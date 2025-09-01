L&T Semiconductor Technologies plans China entry, eyes $1 bn revenue

L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), the semiconductor arm of the L&T group, is evaluating entry into the China market by the next financial year, where it plans to both design chips and sell to Chinese companies, chief executive officer Sandeep Kumar said in an exclusive interaction.

“We have been looking at going into China for a while. The plan is to study that entry by the end of the year and then make a decision. If there’s a positive outcome, we will start next financial year; we will set up operations to sell to China and set up the supply chains,”