L&T Technology Services expects Q3 headcount drop as AI boosts efficiency

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said it expects its total headcount to drop in the third quarter as artificial intelligence (AI) is helping it do more with less — effectively decoupling the linearity between revenue growth and headcount addition as more work gets automated.

The mid-tier IT services company, focused mainly on engineering research and development (R&D), is among the first to acknowledge this shift as HR experts, headhunters, and analysts continue to assess the gains being made by firms deploying AI and AI agents in their processes. Any substantial efficiency gains, analysts believe, could make IT firms slow