Friday, December 05, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Lumax group expects to more than double its revenue in 4-5 years

Lumax group expects to more than double its revenue in 4-5 years

Unlike many other auto component makers in India, the Lumax Group is not focused on exports

Anmol Jain, Managing Director of Lumax Auto Technologies (LATL) and Joint Managing Director of Lumax Industries (LIL)
premium

Anmol Jain, Managing Director of Lumax Auto Technologies (LATL) and Joint Managing Director of Lumax Industries (LIL)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lumax group, which comprises auto component makers Lumax Industries Ltd (LIL) and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (LATL), is expecting to more than double its annual revenue to over ₹20,000 crore in the next four-five years amid high demand for its products in the domestic market, said Anmol Jain, managing director (MD) of LATL and joint MD of LIL. 
Unlike many other auto component makers in India, the Lumax group is not focused on exports. LATL’s exports are currently minuscule and LIL’s are less than 2 per cent. “To me, a geographical expansion (for exports) as a strategy should be
Topics : Lumax Industries Lumax Auto Technologies Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon