Lumax group expects to more than double its revenue in 4-5 years

The Lumax group, which comprises auto component makers Lumax Industries Ltd (LIL) and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (LATL), is expecting to more than double its annual revenue to over ₹20,000 crore in the next four-five years amid high demand for its products in the domestic market, said Anmol Jain, managing director (MD) of LATL and joint MD of LIL.

Unlike many other auto component makers in India, the Lumax group is not focused on exports. LATL’s exports are currently minuscule and LIL’s are less than 2 per cent. “To me, a geographical expansion (for exports) as a strategy should be