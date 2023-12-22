Sensex (    %)
                        
Luxury renaissance: All that made 2023 a year of opulence and achievement

The country set new benchmarks in the luxury sector this year, attracting the world's top brands and exporting the finest

Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller' sold for a record-breaking Rs 61.80 crore at Saffronart's auction, setting a world record for Indian art.
Veenu SandhuAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
When Tikka Shatrujit Singh brought Louis Vuitton (LV) to India 20 years ago, it had been barely a decade since the country had opened its market to the world. While global brands had started registering their presence, the landscape for the luxury sector barely existed.

“The only locations suitable for luxury stores were the premium hotels,” said Singh, whose great-grandfather, the maharaja of Kapurthala in Punjab, was a Francophile. Singh, who was keen on bringing LV, a French brand, to the country, approached Prithviraj Singh ‘Biki’ Oberoi, then chairman of EIH Ltd, the flagship company of the Oberoi Group.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

