Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

M&As likely to witness a strong comeback as PEs bet more cash in India

PE investments to lead deal activity in India

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV
Premium

Representative Image

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mergers and acquisitions in India are set to extend the robust trend observed over the last three to four years, despite a lull in the initial seven months of the

Also Read

HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts

Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities

JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report

Tredence eyes acquisitions in BFS, healthcare vertical by year end

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

Chandrayaan-3 boost: L&T aims big on commercial satellite launch business

DLF to launch 2 luxury housing projects in Gurugram: MD Ashok Tyagi

Wipro bets on Capco, Cloud, artificial intelligence to boost BFSI revenues

Environmental risks outweigh operational risks for CXOs, finds study

Tata Steel plans to scale up usage of hydrogen in steel making process: CEO

Topics : mergers and acquisitions healthcare

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon