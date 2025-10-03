Magicbricks to deepen AI use in products, IPO likely in 2-3 years

Magicbricks, a real estate platform providing search and discovery for renting and buying property, is eyeing a public listing in the next two to three years. The company is building its home loans distribution business and focusing on traction in its home interiors segment, both of which are major areas of consumer spending.

“We have been profitable for four years now and remain cash-flow positive,” said chief executive officer Sudhir Pai in a video interaction. “A listing is possible in two to three years as our growth segments mature further.”

The company, which has been investing in artificial intelligence (AI),