Magicbricks to deepen AI use in products, IPO likely in 2-3 years

Magicbricks to deepen AI use in products, IPO likely in 2-3 years

Real estate platform Magicbricks, profitable for four years, plans an IPO in 2-3 years while expanding AI integration across products and growing home loans and interiors services

Having launched Magic Homes, a section dedicated to homes under construction by developers, the company is looking to strengthen this segment for home buyers, he added. | File Image

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Magicbricks, a real estate platform providing search and discovery for renting and buying property, is eyeing a public listing in the next two to three years. The company is building its home loans distribution business and focusing on traction in its home interiors segment, both of which are major areas of consumer spending.
 
“We have been profitable for four years now and remain cash-flow positive,” said chief executive officer Sudhir Pai in a video interaction. “A listing is possible in two to three years as our growth segments mature further.”
 
The company, which has been investing in artificial intelligence (AI),
