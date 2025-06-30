Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra top execs see major FY25 pay hikes on strong group showing

Anish Shah and Rajesh Jejurikar received pay hikes of up to 98 per cent in FY25 as Mahindra Group delivered strong growth in its automobile and farm sectors

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M
“FY25 was an exceptional year for the Mahindra Group, reflecting strong, broad-based growth and stellar execution across businesses,” said Anish Shah. “The launch of our Electric Origin SUVs redefines quality standards and marks a significant milestone in India’s EV journey.”

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra’s top executives saw a significant jump in compensation in FY25, with some receiving pay hikes of up to 98 per cent, reflecting the group’s robust performance across segments.
 
Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Anish Shah saw his remuneration nearly double — rising 95.42 per cent to ₹47.33 crore from ₹24.22 crore a year earlier. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (Auto and Farm Sector), also received a 98 per cent hike in pay, drawing ₹38.27 crore compared to ₹19.25 crore in FY24.
 
Chairman Anand Mahindra’s remuneration stood at ₹5.62 crore, marginally up from
