Mahindra top execs see major FY25 pay hikes on strong group showing

Mahindra & Mahindra’s top executives saw a significant jump in compensation in FY25, with some receiving pay hikes of up to 98 per cent, reflecting the group’s robust performance across segments.

Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Anish Shah saw his remuneration nearly double — rising 95.42 per cent to ₹47.33 crore from ₹24.22 crore a year earlier. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (Auto and Farm Sector), also received a 98 per cent hike in pay, drawing ₹38.27 crore compared to ₹19.25 crore in FY24.

Chairman Anand Mahindra’s remuneration stood at ₹5.62 crore, marginally up from