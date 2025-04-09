Mainframe business critical and India a vital cog: IBM's Ric Lewis

India plays a crucial role in modernising IBM’s mainframes, which form the backbone of some of the most critical applications in industries such as banking, airlines, retail, and government.

While many consider it a legacy technology, and perhaps no longer at the forefront of today's technology conversations, it remains indispensable to innovation in enterprise businesses.

According to a recent report from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 43 of the world’s top 50 banks and 8 of the top 10 payment companies rely on mainframes as their core platform. In fact, 70-80% of the world’s transaction data still resides on