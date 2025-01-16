Maintaining growth momentum key for more gains in L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a revenue of $312 million, up 3.1 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms while in rupee terms it was at Rs 2,650 crore. The growth was led by the tech and sustainability verticals which were up 9.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent Q-o-Q respectively

The mobility segment was down 7.1 per cent due to seasonality. Management expects tech and sustainability to continue the growth momentum in the near-to-medium term, while mobility is to remain muted in Q4 but should rebound by FY26. The company retains FY25 revenue growth guidance of near 10 per