Maintaining growth momentum key for more gains in L&T Technology Services

Maintaining growth momentum key for more gains in L&T Technology Services

Management expects tech and sustainability to continue the growth momentum in the near-to-medium term, while mobility is to remain muted in Q4 but should rebound by FY26

Larsen & Toubro
The earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT margin for the quarter came in at 15.9 per cent. (File Image)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a revenue of $312 million, up 3.1 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms while in rupee terms it was at Rs 2,650 crore. The growth was led by the tech and sustainability verticals which were up 9.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent Q-o-Q respectively
 
The mobility segment was down 7.1 per cent due to seasonality. Management expects tech and sustainability to continue the growth momentum in the near-to-medium term, while mobility is to remain muted in Q4 but should rebound by FY26. The company retains FY25 revenue growth guidance of near 10 per
