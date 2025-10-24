MakeMyTrip makes a case for advance bookings with month-long value campaign

In a bid to ease year-end travel jam, which usually results in skyrocketing fares for both air travel and hotel rooms, online travel platform Make My Trip will be launching a month-long campaign with value offerings on the entire travel ecosystem.

The move, which will allow customers to plan ahead in advance at better rates, might also have a positive impact on year end rate spikes, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, told Business Standard.

Titled ‘Travel Ka Muhurat’, the new campaign partners with over 30 leading hotel brands including IHCL brands like Taj and Ginger, Oberoi group,