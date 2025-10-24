Friday, October 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip makes a case for advance bookings with month-long value campaign

MakeMyTrip makes a case for advance bookings with month-long value campaign

Advance bookings will automatically lead to price adjustments in the year end, says CEO Rajesh Magow

MakeMyTrip
premium

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to ease year-end travel jam, which usually results in skyrocketing fares for both air travel and hotel rooms, online travel platform Make My Trip will be launching a month-long campaign with value offerings on the entire travel ecosystem.
 
The move, which will allow customers to plan ahead in advance at better rates, might also have a positive impact on year end rate spikes, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, told Business Standard.
 
Titled ‘Travel Ka Muhurat’, the new campaign partners with over 30 leading hotel brands including IHCL brands like Taj and Ginger, Oberoi group,
Topics : MakeMyTrip Travel bookings Travel firms
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon