Manappuram Finance expects non-performing assets falling this FY

After witnessing rise in stress on loan book in Q1FY25, Manappuram Finance Ltd (MFL) expects gradual reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) in the remaining part of the financial year as borrowers resume clearing old dues and pay regular instalments. Its gross NPAs rose in micro-finance, housing, vehicle, MSME, and personal loans on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

V P Nandakumar, MD & CEO of MFL, in a post-earnings analyst call said the situation changed as heatwave affected productivity of the people (loss of man days) across sectors. There will be some delay in borrowers beginning to pay regular