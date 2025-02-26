Mankind Pharma sets sights on Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug Semaglutide

Mankind Pharma, India’s fourth-largest drug firm by market share, plans to come up with its generic version of Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster anti-obesity drug Semaglutide, which goes off-patent next year.

The firm is focusing on specialty chronic therapies like immunotherapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and gene therapy drugs, besides peptides like Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).

Atish Majumdar, senior president, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Speciality, said he expected a handful of generic Semaglutide launches next year, and they would try to launch their version soon. Majumdar also felt that the prices of this class of drug would come down significantly. The GLP-1 class of drugs