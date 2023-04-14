close

March-quarter PE investments fall 75% in sixth straight three-monthly dip

This is the lowest start to a year by value for PE investments in India since 2018 ($1.7 billion)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Private Equity
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
The private equity investments in India were down 75 per cent year on year, during the first quarter of 2023, to $2.2 billion. It was the sixth consecutive quarter of decline, and was attributable mainly to challenging global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds.
This is the lowest start to a year by value for PE investments in India since 2018, when deal values totaled $1.7 billion.
According to data from Refinitiv, fund-raising activity by funds located in India declined by 51.3.per cent to $2,587.89 million in Q1 of 2023 from $4,717.34 million in Q4 2022.
First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

