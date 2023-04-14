March-quarter PE investments fall 75% in sixth straight three-monthly dip

The private equity investments in India were down 75 per cent year on year, during the first quarter of 2023, to $2.2 billion. It was the sixth consecutive quarter of decline, and was attributable mainly to challenging global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds.
This is the lowest start to a year by value for PE investments in India since 2018, when deal values totaled $1.7 billion.
According to data from Refinitiv, fund-raising activity by funds located in India declined by 51.3.per cent to $2,587.89 million in Q1 of 2023 from $4,717.34 million in Q4 2022.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or