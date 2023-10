A corporate battle is brewing between the current management of Religare Enterprises and the Burman family of Dabur Group over control of the company.



On Thursday, top executives of Religare Enterprises, led by its Chairperson Rashmi Saluja, met with top officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to apprise the regulator about the open offer made by the Burman family and the disclosures made by the company so far.