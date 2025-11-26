Infosys' ₹18,000 cr buyback gets 8.3x bids; 826 mn shares tendered

Infosys shareholders tendered over eight times more shares than the buyback size. According to data provided by the BSE, the Rs 18,000-crore buyback saw investors tender 826 million shares against the offer size of 100 million shares.

The five-day tendering process ended on Wednesday.

Under the latest buyback programme, the IT major will extinguish 100 million shares (2.41 per cent of the paid-up capital) by repurchasing them at Rs 1,800 apiece. Shares of Infosys last closed at Rs 1,558, up 1.8 per cent.

Under the buyback terms, small shareholders will be entitled to two equity shares for every