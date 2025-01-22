Maruti Suzuki to offer short-term petrol, hybrid leases for EV customers

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), while expanding its charging infrastructure and service network ahead of the eVitara launch, will introduce a scheme allowing electric vehicle (EV) customers to lease petrol or strong hybrid cars for short periods to address concerns about using EVs on long intercity drives, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee told Business Standard on Tuesday.

“We are conveying to the customer that there is nothing to worry about if you just have an EV at home. You need to buy just one EV and leave all your problems to us. This is what we want to