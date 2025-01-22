Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki to offer short-term petrol, hybrid leases for EV customers

Maruti Suzuki to offer short-term petrol, hybrid leases for EV customers

MSIL currently has a subscription service that allows customers to lease its petrol-run and strong hybrid vehicles on a flexible, long-term basis without ownership commitments

e-Vitara
Premium

Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer (marketing & sales), MSIL, at the unveiling of Maruti’s first electric car e-Vitara

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), while expanding its charging infrastructure and service network ahead of the eVitara launch, will introduce a scheme allowing electric vehicle (EV) customers to lease petrol or strong hybrid cars for short periods to address concerns about using EVs on long intercity drives, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee told Business Standard on Tuesday.
 
“We are conveying to the customer that there is nothing to worry about if you just have an EV at home. You need to buy just one EV and leave all your problems to us. This is what we want to
Topics : Maruti Suzuki Electric Vehicles petrol car Auto industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon