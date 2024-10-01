Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Massey Ferguson row: TAFE calls for 'restructured and more empowered board'

Massey Ferguson row: TAFE calls for 'restructured and more empowered board'

In response to this AGCO said in a statement that the Chennai-based company's interests are 'misaligned' with the US giant's other stakeholders and it is a 'self-serving campaign' that TAFE is running

The battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company m
Premium

Photo: Company website

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company management and called for a “restructured and more empowered Board”.

In response to this, AGCO said in a statement that the Chennai-based company’s interests were “misaligned” with the US giant’s other stakeholders and it is a “self-serving campaign” that TAFE is running. TAFE owns approximately 16.3 per cent of AGCO’s outstanding shares. 

The public spat comes a day
Topics : Madras High Court Agriculture Tractor

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon