Max to invest Rs 2,500 cr in Lucknow, to be largest pvt healthcare network

With an eye on doubling its bed-count in four to five years, Delhi-based Max Healthcare Institute on Monday revealed its plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore for developing hospital infrastructure in Lucknow where it has already completed the acquisition of 550-bed Sahara Hospital for Rs 940 crore.

This is part of its long-term plan to double its bed-capacity by adding 4,200 beds in the next four to five years from 4,000 beds at present by investing over Rs 5,000 crore. In five years, Max Healthcare’s overall bed-count will touch 8,200 beds.

Located on a 27-acre land parcel at Gomti Nagar