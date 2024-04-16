Business Standard
Max to invest Rs 2,500 cr in Lucknow, to be largest pvt healthcare network

Co to invest Rs 5000 cr overall to double its bed count from current 4000 beds in 4-5 years

Max Healthcare Institute
Max Healthcare Institute | Representative image

Sohini DasSanket Koul Mumbai/Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
With an eye on doubling its bed-count in four to five years, Delhi-based Max Healthcare Institute on Monday revealed its plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore for developing hospital infrastructure in Lucknow where it has already completed the acquisition of 550-bed Sahara Hospital for Rs 940 crore.

This is part of its long-term plan to double its bed-capacity by adding 4,200 beds in the next four to five years from 4,000 beds at present by investing over Rs 5,000 crore. In five years, Max Healthcare’s overall bed-count will touch 8,200 beds.

Located on a 27-acre land parcel at Gomti Nagar
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

