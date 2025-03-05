Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCA looks to simplify M&A rules; seeks inputs from other ministries

"We are in the process of doing a stakeholder discussion. Currently, the talks are being held with other ministries. We will finalise our proposal thereafter," a MCA senior official said

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Mar 05 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is seeking inputs from various ministries to simplify procedural requirements and expand the scope of fast track for mergers & acquisitions (M&As), a senior official said. 
 
“We are in the process of doing a stakeholder discussion. Currently, the talks are being held with other ministries. We will finalise our proposal thereafter,” the senior official said. 
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, had said the government would rationalise the requirements and procedures for speedy approval of mergers. She had said that the scope for fast-track mergers will also be widened and the
