McLeod Russel engages NARCL on debt resolution, eyes turnaround: CMD

McLeod Russel CMD Aditya Khaitan said the company is working with NARCL on a debt resolution plan after lenders transferred loans, with hopes of restructuring in the next quarter

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
With NARCL taking over the bulk of its debt, tea producer McLeod Russel India is working on a resolution plan that could pave the way for restructuring and revival.
 
Responding to shareholder queries at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, McLeod Russel chairman and managing director Aditya Khaitan said the company was fortunate that NARCL had taken over the debt from most of the banks.
 
“Your company is engaging with them to come up with a resolution so that it can get back on track and then restructure itself. I am hopeful that should happen in the next
