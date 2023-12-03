Sensex (0.74%)
Manipal Health Enterprises may soon become India's largest hospital chain

Temasek plans to subsume Medica Synergie into Manipal next year

Manipal Health Enterprises
Premium

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Singapore-based investment company Temasek-backed hospitals Manipal Health Enterprises and Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd are likely to merge soon and operate as a single entity under the Manipal brand, sources close to the development said.
 
Manipal Health Enterprises (Manipal Hospitals) has a capacity of 9,500 beds in 33 hospitals in India, while Medica has a presence in eastern India with 1,200 beds.
 
Both the hospitals are in expansion mode — with Manipal Hospitals eyeing another 1,200 beds in 18-36 months, and Medica 450-500 beds in two-three years.
 

Topics : Manipal hospitals medical industry hospitals

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

