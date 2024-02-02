Merchants mull change in platform after RBI restricts Paytm Bank services

Merchants and users of Paytm Payments Bank are reconsidering their decision to stay with the company after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) restrictions on the platform came.
A message from the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, on messaging platform X did not help clarify matters for users of Paytm services.
In a post addressed to every Paytmer, Sharma said: “Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond February 29 as usual. For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance. India will keep winning