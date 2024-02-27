Sensex (    %)
                        
MG Motor India, JSW Group joint venture may go live in a few weeks

MG expects EV penetration in India to hit 4% in CY24

Rajeev Chaba - CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India
Rajeev Chaba, CEO and MD, MG Motor India

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

MG Motor India, currently wholly owned by Chinese car maker SIAC Motor, expects to close its joint venture (JV) with the JSW group within a few weeks and projects that electric passenger car penetration in India will hit 7-8 per cent in 2026, which is likely to be the tipping point for the segment.  
 
Speaking on the company’s strategy, Rajeev Chaba, CEO emeritus, MG Motor India, says: “We are expecting that the JV with JSW (in which the latter will have 30 per cent stake) will close in a few weeks, after which, we will finalise and announce the plans

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

