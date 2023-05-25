Minda may have its work cut out raising stake in component major Pricol

The high-voltage battle kicked off on February 17, when Minda Corporation announced the acquisition of a 15.7 per cent stake or 19.1 million shares in Pricol for around Rs 400 crore, at Rs 209 per unit, through an open-market transaction. Following this, Pricol came out in public and said that the company has no information about the deal and Minda is its competitor in one of the major business segments, dri

Over the past three months, a new takeover drama has been unfolding once again in the South, with the management of Coimbatore-based auto component major Pricol and its rival Gurugram-based Minda Corporation at loggerheads over a possible hostile buyout of Pricol by the latter.