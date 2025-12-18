Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may invest over $4 bn in Shriram Finance

In one of the largest investments in India’s financial services space, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is likely to invest over $4 billion in Shriram Finance for a 20 per cent stake, and the domestic lender is most likely to announce the deal on Monday after board approval, sources said.

Following the transaction, the Shriram Group will continue to be the largest shareholder and promoter of India's second-largest private sector non-banking finance company (NBFC).

The corporate identity of Shriram Finance will also be retained, the sources said.

The Shriram Group, through Shriram Capital and Shriram Value Services, holds a