Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may invest over $4 bn in Shriram Finance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may invest over $4 bn in Shriram Finance

Strap: Japanese financial groups have made sizeable investment in India's financial services space this year, starting with SMFG acquiring over 24% stake in private sector lender Yes Bank for over $1

Japanese financial groups have made sizeable investments in India's financial services space this year, starting with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), acquiring over a 24 per cent stake in priv

Shine JacobSubrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In one of the largest investments in India’s financial services space, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is likely to invest over $4 billion in Shriram Finance for a 20 per cent stake, and the domestic lender is most likely to announce the deal on Monday after board approval, sources said.
 
Following the transaction, the Shriram Group will continue to be the largest shareholder and promoter of India's second-largest private sector non-banking finance company (NBFC). 
 
The corporate identity of Shriram Finance will also be retained, the sources said.
 
The Shriram Group, through Shriram Capital and Shriram Value Services, holds a
