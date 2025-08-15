M&M boosts global ambitions with new SUVs, Chakan plant expansion

Setting its sights on the global market, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday unveiled four concept cars based on its new SUV platform, NU_IQ, that could support both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models for India and international markets. The company is also expanding its Chakan plant capacity by 240,000 units per annum by FY27 to meet rising demand and support upcoming models. Additionally, M&M is looking for Greenfield sites to further its expansion.

M&M has submitted a letter of intent to the Maharashtra government to acquire 350 acres of land in Igatpuri, near Nashik. The company