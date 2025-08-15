Friday, August 15, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Inc bets on capex, demand surge after Modi promises GST overhaul

India Inc bets on capex, demand surge after Modi promises GST overhaul

PM Modi's promise of a sweeping GST overhaul aims to lower tax rates, simplify compliance, and modernise the system, spurring growth in sectors like manufacturing, housing, and consumer goods

Industry executives say the potential impact on investment decisions could be significant, particularly in manufacturing, logistics, housing, and consumer goods.

BS Reporters Kolkata/Chennai/New Delhi
India’s corporate leaders are betting on a revival in capital spending and consumer demand after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed today to deliver sweeping goods and services tax reforms by Diwali. The overhaul, described by Modi as a “Diwali gift” during his Independence Day address, aims to lower tax rates, simplify compliance, and modernise the GST system to make it more growth-friendly.
 
Corporate leaders expect the planned revamp to cut levies on daily-use goods, rationalise rates to address inverted duty structures, and move toward a two-slab framework — one standard rate and a lower merit rate for essentials, with special
