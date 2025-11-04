BNPL not returning, says MobiKwik as losses widen to Rs 28.6 crore

Fintech firm MobiKwik’s losses widened to Rs 28.61 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), compared to a loss of Rs 3.59 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, losses narrowed from Rs 41.92 crore in Q1FY26.

How did MobiKwik’s financial performance change in Q2FY26?

The company’s total income, including revenue from operations and other income streams, declined 4.88 per cent to Rs 279.32 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 293.66 crore in Q2FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, total income was down marginally by 0.9 per cent from Rs 281.61 crore in Q1FY26.

MobiKwik managed to keep expenses under control,