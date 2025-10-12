Moglix adopts supply-chain hedging as India eyes chip self-reliance

B2B e-commerce platform Moglix is implementing geographic hedging across its supply chains to mitigate risks from trade tensions and tariff disruptions, as the company positions itself to capitalise on India's push toward semiconductor self-reliance.

The $2.6 billion company, backed by Tiger Global, Peak XV and Accel, is ensuring alternative suppliers across multiple countries for critical components used in automotive, industrial and solar applications.

"We are making sure that we have country hedging. So, if we have one chip, let's say of automotive, which comes from country A, we want to also make sure that we have two more alternatives coming