Mortgage lender HDFC raises over Rs 13,000 cr through 10-year bonds

The mortgage lender decided to raise only Rs 3,187 crore above the base issue, reflecting market conditions after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to retain the policy repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

Bond-market sources said the base issue size for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was Rs 10,000 crore with the greenshoe option to raise another Rs 10,000 crore.