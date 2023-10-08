MRF to Meta: Brands bowl cricket fans over with ads, watchdog on its toes

MRF hits Rs 100,000 mark; stock touches record high on the BSE
MRF can hit Rs 120,000, technical charts suggest; support at Rs 96,000 mark
Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast
MRF Q4 net profit up 86%, tyre maker announces dividend of Rs 169 apiece
MRF Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 376% YoY to Rs 588 crore
From music parties to war rooms to AI: Inside e-tail festival battles
Fuel levy likely to pull in nearly Rs 100 crore per week for IndiGo
Super Plastronics eyes 8% smart TV market share in next 2 yrs: CEO Marwah
DS Group to invest Rs 500 cr, add 3 hotels to its portfolio in 3 years
Three bidders in race to acquire RInfra road projects for Rs 6,000 crore