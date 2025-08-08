Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Japan's Murata enters India with Chennai plant, eyes deeper push

Japan's Murata enters India with Chennai plant, eyes deeper push

Murata's first India unit begins capacitor packaging in Chennai; the firm plans deeper localisation amid growing demand across electronics, auto and industrial sectors

Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa with multilayer ceramic capacitors made at Murata's Chennai unit.
premium

Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa with multilayer ceramic capacitors made at Murata's Chennai unit.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From smartphones in your pockets to NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, almost every electronic device you see has a component of Murata Manufacturing in it. On Friday, the global giant that has a 40 per cent share in multilayer ceramic capacitors kicked off its India journey by starting manufacturing at its Chennai unit.
 
Though in the initial phase the company will focus on packaging and shipping of multilayer ceramic capacitors, sources indicate that it has a larger manufacturing roadmap in India, which may include the design, manufacture and sale of advanced electronic components, modules and devices. Murata’s expansion in India is
Topics : Electronics industry Chennai NASA
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon