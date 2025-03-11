Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Musk's Starlink to vie with Indian telcos in fixed wireless access space

Musk's Starlink to vie with Indian telcos in fixed wireless access space

The challenge of course for Starlink will be to price its product competitively against both Jio as well as Airtel in FWA and with Airtel in satellite broadband

Elon Musk, starlink
Premium

Elon Musk, starlink

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk’s decision to tie up with Airtel to distribute and market satellite broadband Starlink could bring Musk in a headlong battle with Reliance Jio. 
The Mukesh Ambani-led company is rolling out a mega plan to reach over 100 million homes with fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband. 
However, Musk’s Starlink will still need permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs and also have to buy spectrum administratively before it can offer services to Indian customers. 
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) recommendations on how it will be done are awaited. 
Also, while in many ways Musk’s firm will be
Topics : Elon Musk telecom sector telecom services

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon