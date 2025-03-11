Musk's Starlink to vie with Indian telcos in fixed wireless access space

Elon Musk’s decision to tie up with Airtel to distribute and market satellite broadband Starlink could bring Musk in a headlong battle with Reliance Jio.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company is rolling out a mega plan to reach over 100 million homes with fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband.

However, Musk’s Starlink will still need permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs and also have to buy spectrum administratively before it can offer services to Indian customers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai’s) recommendations on how it will be done are awaited.

Also, while in many ways Musk’s firm will be