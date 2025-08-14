Muthoot Microfin aims for ₹20k cr AUM by FY27, to lift secured loan share

Muthoot Microfin, part of the Muthoot Pappachan group, is eyeing to grow its assets under management (AUM) to ₹20,000 crore by 2026-27 (FY27), with 65 per cent from unsecured segment, and the rest from the recently launched secured products — micro loans against property, co-lending in gold loans, and individual lending.

The AUM of the company in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26) stood at ₹12,253 crore, 94 per cent of which came from the unsecured segment, and the remaining 6 per cent from the secured segment.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Muthoot Microfin Managing Director