Mystery thickens in Zee fund diversion case amid reports of accounting hole

The mystery surrounding alleged fund diversion from Zee Entertainment Enterprises by founders Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka has thickened with news reports suggesting an accounting hole of Rs 2,000 crore—nearly 10 times cited by an ex-parte interim order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dated June 12, 2023.

Shares of Zee tanked 14 per cent even as the media broadcaster termed the “rumours pertaining to accounting issues in the company are incorrect, baseless and false.”

Shares of Zee last closed at Rs 164.5, suffering an erosion of Rs 2,700 crore in the market capitalisation. The stock is now