Mystery thickens in Zee fund diversion case amid reports of accounting hole

Stock tanks 14% amid reports of 10x fund diversion; Sebi final order expected by mid-April

Zee
Photo: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

The mystery surrounding alleged fund diversion from Zee Entertainment Enterprises by founders Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka has thickened with news reports suggesting an accounting hole of Rs 2,000 crore—nearly 10 times cited by an ex-parte interim order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) dated June 12, 2023.

Shares of Zee tanked 14 per cent even as the media broadcaster termed the “rumours pertaining to accounting issues in the company are incorrect, baseless and false.”

Shares of Zee last closed at Rs 164.5, suffering an erosion of Rs 2,700 crore in the market capitalisation. The stock is now

Topics : Zee Entertainment Subhash Chandra Punit Goenka Accounting

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
