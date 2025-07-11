Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Nadar family tops cash-rich promoter dividend income list in FY25

Nadar family tops cash-rich promoter dividend income list in FY25

The Nadar family earned ₹9,906 crore from HCL Technologies in FY25, up from ₹8,585 crore a year earlier

Shiv Nadar
HCL, the family’s other listed company, did not declare equity dividend in either FY24 or FY25 | Photo: Shiv Nadar foundation

Krishna Kant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL Technologies, in FY25 surpassed Wipro’s Azim Premji to emerge as the country’s most cash-rich promoter on the basis of dividend from listed companies.
 
The Nadar family earned ₹9,906 crore from HCL Technologies in FY25, up from ₹8,585 crore a year earlier. HCL Technologies, in which the Nadar family owns 60.82 per cent, paid dividend worth ₹16,290 crore in FY25.
 
HCL, the family’s other listed company, did not declare equity dividend in either FY24 or FY25.
 
By comparison, the dividend income of the Azim Premji family from Wipro was down 50 per cent to ₹4,570 crore
Topics : Shiv Nadar dividend Results corporate earnings
