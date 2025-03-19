NatHealth urges stronger PPPs to meet India's growing healthcare demands

NatHealth, the apex healthcare industry body, has called for stronger public-private partnerships to address India's growing healthcare demands. The organisation also highlighted the crucial role of the private sector, which currently delivers over two-thirds of healthcare in the country.

At the NatHealth Annual Summit, key focus areas included expanding digital health, boosting healthcare exports, and strengthening the medtech sector. Discussions also highlighted challenges in Ayushman Bharat’s viability for private hospitals and the need for regulatory reforms to increase private sector participation.

Siddharth Bhattacharya, secretary-general of NatHealth, emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between the government and private sector to improve