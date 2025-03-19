Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NatHealth urges stronger PPPs to meet India's growing healthcare demands

NatHealth urges stronger PPPs to meet India's growing healthcare demands

NatHealth also underscored the potential of digital health to increase efficiency and improve healthcare access

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL
Premium

Much of India’s healthcare system remains analogue; expanding digital health solutions can drive greater productivity and better patient outcomes

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NatHealth, the apex healthcare industry body, has called for stronger public-private partnerships to address India's growing healthcare demands. The organisation also highlighted the crucial role of the private sector, which currently delivers over two-thirds of healthcare in the country.
 
At the NatHealth Annual Summit, key focus areas included expanding digital health, boosting healthcare exports, and strengthening the medtech sector. Discussions also highlighted challenges in Ayushman Bharat’s viability for private hospitals and the need for regulatory reforms to increase private sector participation.
 
Siddharth Bhattacharya, secretary-general of NatHealth, emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between the government and private sector to improve
Topics : Nathealth healthcare Health sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon