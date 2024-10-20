Naturals Salon eyes disruption in personal care space via refill model

Chinni Krishnan, an agriculturist and pharmacist from Tamil Nadu, sparked the sachet revolution in the Indian personal care segment in the 1970s. In 2024, his son C K Kumaravel is all set to come up with another disruptive model in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space through Naturals Salon & Spa, the largest salon chain in India.

If Kumaravel’s unique model clicks, customers can refill a shampoo, conditioner, or other personal care item from the nearest Naturals Salon from February. This will cut the packing and transportation charges and customers will have to only pay around 40