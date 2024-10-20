Business Standard
Naturals Salon eyes disruption in personal care space via refill model

New model will shave off packing and transportation charges, and allow consumers to pay 60% less than market price

Naturals gets its show on the road
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Chinni Krishnan, an agriculturist and pharmacist from Tamil Nadu, sparked the sachet revolution in the Indian personal care segment in the 1970s. In 2024, his son C K Kumaravel is all set to come up with another disruptive model in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space through Naturals Salon & Spa, the largest salon chain in India.

If Kumaravel’s unique model clicks, customers can refill a shampoo, conditioner, or other personal care item from the nearest Naturals Salon from February. This will cut the packing and transportation charges and customers will have to only pay around 40
